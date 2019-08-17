Two men were arrested and charged with methamphetamine possession early Friday by Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s deputies, who were on regular patrol after midnight.
Sean Benton, 49, committed a traffic violation and finally stopped his vehicle at the Aero Estates Airport Subdivision near Berryville at about 1:30 a.m.
Sgt. Jeromey Rose noticed Benton acting nervously with his hands, arms and body shaking.
The man said he was coming from Mineola, TX after saying he was traveling from Van, TX.
Benton said he was going to his sister-in-law’s home, could not provide her actual name, giving three different names instead.
Inside one of two wallets in the vehicle, the Deputy discovered a green, plastic Ziploc-style baggie containing meth. Also found was a glass pipe commonly used to smoke the drug.
Benton was also arrested for two outstanding warrants – one out of Henderson County for Terroristic Threats against a family or household, and one out of Navarro County for Theft of Material including copper and brass.
Meanwhile, also in the Berryville area, a 34-year-old man was arrested for possession of meth and.
Jamie McKinney was arrested around 2:30 a.m. as he was parked at the Holiday Hills Property Owners Association Park.
He, too, was acting nervously, but told Deputy Matthew Reschke there was no contraband in the vehicle.
A search yielded plastic baggie holding meth, a glass pipe and marijuana.
Both men were taken to the Henderson Jail.
