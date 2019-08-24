A huge stash of methamphetamine was seized, and three dealers were arrested last night during a raid by Henderson County Botie Hillhouse’s narcotics squad.
The quarter-of-a-pound of the contraband was found during the drug raid at a home in the 19000 block of Red Oak Larue, Texas.
The street value of the meth is $11,350.00, Hillhouse said.
“We apprehended one person earlier this month with a half a pound of meth worth $22,700.00,” Hillhouse said. “Combining that with this makes August one of our most successful months fighting drugs in this County.”
In the Larue raid, paraphernalia used to ingest the drug, baggies to sell it and scales to weigh it were found in abundance in multiple locations through the residence.
Teresa Michelle Steppe, 53, was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
Larry Lee Gillum, 32, was booked for a felony warrant out of Henderson County and manufacturing and delivery.
Ellesha Christine Heathco, 32, faces charges for manufacture and delivery and was arrested for a Felony warrant for possession out of Smith County and a warrant out of Henderson County.
Narcotics Investigators Kenneth Slaton, Gabriel Shue and Wayne Nutt – along with Deputies Jonathan Daille and Sara Acevado – executed the search warrant at the residence at 9 p.m. Thursday.
That search warrant was signed by Judge McKee.
Earlier in the week, one of the largest confiscations of meth since Hillhouse brought his K-9 Deputies on board happened also near Chandler when half-a-pound of the drugs were discovered during a traffic stop.
James Clayton Mastin, 60, from Flint, was arrested by Investigators Slaton and Shue.
They were working narcotics interdiction in the Sportsman Paradise Subdivision when they saw a vehicle with an out-of-date registration sticker.
Deputy Meagan Hogan and K-9 Max were called to the scene to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle.
Max detected drugs, and the Investigators searched the vehicle, finding the meth.
