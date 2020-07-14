The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects following a suspicious death Saturday in Brownsboro.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Joseph Luna and Lacy Wilkerson are wanted on arrest warrants for manslaughter charges
“Through the investigation we learned the victim, Jeff Lackey, had been in a physical altercation with Wilkerson and Luna,” Hillhouse said.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Tony Duncan ordered an autopsy which confirmed the altercation.
Toxicology reports are still pending.
It is believed that the two suspects have left the area.
If you have any information on their location or knowledge of the incidence, please contact HCSO at 903-675-5128 or call Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.