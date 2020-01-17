The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating a teenage boy, missing since around 12 a.m. Tuesday.
Parents of Damon Lee Pyle Douglas, 15, reported him missing around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 and said he is presumed to be a runaway.
In a plea written on social media the family requested prayer for their son to be returned home safely, and spoke of the heartache brought on by his absence.
He is not believed to be in imminent danger, but multiple agencies from other counties are working with HCSO and they are actively pursuing leads to find Douglas.
If you have any information or know of his location please contact HCSO at 903-675-5128.
