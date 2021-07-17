Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse recognized the outstanding work of three employees as Deputy of the Second Quarter for 2021.
Investigator Kenneth Slaton was named Deputy of the quarter, Sgt. Maria McCarley was named Detention Officer of the quarter, and Wendy Rollins was named Communications Officer of the quarter.
“We are blessed to have these individuals as part of our Law Enforcement family here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Hillhouse said. “They always go above and beyond for the citizens of Henderson County. Congratulations to them all!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.