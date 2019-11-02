A registered sex offender in the Cherokee Shores Subdivision was handcuffed and brought to jail Thursday when he was caught with methamphetamines.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Deputy David Robertson, one of his K-9 handlers, and Sex Offender Register Charlotte Miers went to conduct a compliance check on Michael Kellar at his residence.
Deputy Robertson had K-9 Deputy Kan with him, but as he approached the house he spotted – in the open-windowed car parked in the front yard – a clear glass pipe used most commonly to smoke meth.
Kellar appeared, did not deny the pipe was his, said he smoked the drug that morning and added that he was trying to get into rehab.
A probable-cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a second pipe in the driver’s seat hidden under gloves.
Deputy Robertson also found a small, clear plastic baggie containing meth and a plastic straw with residue, both inside a hard pack of cigarettes on the dashboard.
Kellar was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Also Thursday, at Amie Nichole Taylor was walking the wrong way on Fernwood Drive in the Oak Harbor Subdivision outside of Gun Barrel City.
The 32-year-old woman from Mabank gave Deputy Matthew Reschke a fake name. A subsequent search produced a small, plastic wrapper – likely from a cigarette box --containing meth.
The meth she said was not hers, belonging instead to the owner of the overalls she was wearing because she was cold.
Taylor was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Finally early Friday Deputes Gina Holland and Jonathan Daille spotted a truck with faulty lights traveling on HWY 155 at around 2 a.m.
Wendell Connor Welch, 25, was stopped and arrested for possession of meth.
A bandana containing a glass pipe with meth was found taped under the dashboard on the passenger side.
“Our colder winter weather set in this week, but our Deputies are still out there doing their jobs, bringing in drug users and sellers,” Sheriff Hillhouse said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.