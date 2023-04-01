Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse recently reported the arrest of a man who claimed to be a police officer, who was approaching students at the livestock show.
During a recent podcast with Michael Hannigan at the Henderson County Justice Center, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse discussed the law enforcement impostor who approached him at the livestock show.
While at the Henderson County Livestock Show last week, Sheriff Hillhouse was approached by Dallas Browning, who identified himself to the Sheriff as a Winnsboro police officer. Browning did this two different times. During the Livestock Show, Browning also told other Sheriff's Office deputies he was a Winnsboro police officer.
Later in the week, the Sheriff received a report that someone was following students around and making them uncomfortable. That person turned out to be Browning, who denied doing anything wrong. Later, Browning went to the Ag barn at a local school and told students he was a DPS officer.
Monday, Sheriff Hillhouse pulled records and learned Browning is not a certified peace officer. Browning was arrested for Impersonating a Public Servant.
"For him to come up to other law enforcement officers and tell them that he's a police officer doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me," said Sheriff Hillhouse, "because we do have the tools and we can find these things out if it is the truth. What really concerns me is why is he telling these students. Why is he contacting these students? What's really going on in the background?"
Browning is facing up to 10 years in TDCJ for the Impersonating a Public Servant charge.
