In the wee hours of Monday morning, Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a couple driving through downtown Athens and charged them with possession of methamphetamines and a handgun.
William Blake Hickman, 30, and Amber Nicole Birdwell, 19, were arrested just before 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Prairieville near the Henderson County Courthouse.
A defective license plate light caught the eye of Deputy Jonathan Barrios, who activated his emergency light and conducted a traffic stop.
When asked where they were coming from, Hickman said he had picked up Birdwell at an Athens motel. The female suspect had been kicked out, he said.
Another of Hillhouse’s Deputies arrived, and Hickman told one his handgun was inside the vehicle.
As the weapon was secured, the Deputies found a glass pipe used to smoke meth and clear plastic baggies containing the drug.
Inside a purse on top of a car seat, meth-loaded syringes were also discovered.
Both suspects said the meth did not belong to them. Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance, and the male drew an additional charge for carrying a weapon while committing a felony.
Meanwhile outside of Gun Barrel City Sunday evening, Hillhouse’s men were sent to the scene of a reported disturbance.
They found Thomas Toombs, 35, inside a recreational vehicle parked in the County Estates RV Park on Hillside Blvd.
The Sheriff’s Office had been called to the residence several times because of disturbances.
A pill bottle containing meth was found hidden in the couch cushions inside the residence.
Visibly nervous from the outset, Toombs said the drugs did not belong to him. Then he said that he had not used meth in a week, and finally he that he was searching for the contraband when the Deputies arrived because he was going to “do a little bit.”
