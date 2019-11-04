Responding to a suspicious person report after 2 a.m. Monday, one of Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Sergeants arrested a wanted woman in Gun Barrel City who had a methamphetamine bong and outstanding warrants.
Megan Dianne Ward, 28, of Kemp was at a home in the 300 block of Sailfish Drive when Sgt. Patrick Johnson arrived and knocked on the door.
She answered and retreated into the house.
Hillhouse said his Sergeant met a man at the back of the house who was evasive, saying things that did not make sense.
Back inside to see if anyone needed assistance, Johnson spotted a plastic bottle with a used, meth-smoking, glass pipe attached. Beside it, was a clear, plastic baggie containing meth.
Ward said the bong and meth were hers.
When a warrant check was run, it showed she was wanted on a forgery charge by the Malakoff Police Department and a controlled substance possession charge out of the 173rd District Court of Henderson County.
Ward was placed under arrest for the meth and outstanding warrants and taken to Hillhouse’s jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.