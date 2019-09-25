Two separate traffic stops in Gun Barrel City and Mabank put three people in jail for possession, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said today.
Darrell Cranfill, 59, was pulled over by Deputy Jonathan Hutchison in the 700 block of Gun Barrel Lane late last night. The brake light on his vehicle was not working.
Cranfill was sweating heavily as the Deputy discovered he was wanted on outstanding warrants from the Seven Points Police Department. He was placed under arrest.
He insisted there were no illegal drugs in the automobile, but marijuana was quickly discovered in the hand wallet of a passenger.
Haley Huddleston, 25, was handcuffed for the drugs and she said she had two baggies of meth on her.
She also surrendered a glass pipe used to smoke the drug.
Huddleston then explained it was Cranfill who gave her the drugs as they were being pulled over and told her to hide the contraband.
Another passenger corroborated Huddleston’s story.
Both Cranfill and Huddleston were booked for felony possession of meth.
Monday afternoon, in the Cherokee Shores Subdivision in the Payne Springs area, Deputies Victor Parras and Ryan Owens arrested a passenger in a vehicle that committed a traffic violation.
The truck Donna Lynn Pottorff, 55, was in turned onto Cherokee Shores Drive from Choctaw Drive, but the driver failed to properly use his turn signal.
Deputy Owens spotted a pipe used to smoke meth in Pottorff’s possession. He also found meth in her purse and three syringes.
