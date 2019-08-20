A methamphetamine dealer was arrested by Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Narcotics Investigators late Sunday night with a substantial amount of the drug and all the paraphernalia needed for distribution.
Billy Clyde Penix, 30, from Payne Springs was caught at a residence in the 100 block of Shoreline Drive at around 9:00 p.m. 392nd Judicial Judge Scott McKee issued the search warrant for the residence.
Scales, baggies and materials used to ingest the meth were found at the scene by Narcotics Investigators Wayne Nutt, Kenneth Slaton, and Gabriel Shue.
Assisting in the late-night raid were Sergeant Patrick Johnson and Deputy Samuel Addkison.
Sheriff Hillhouse said in addition to capturing Penix, another man – Anthony Thomas Roseberry, 51, also from Payne Springs – was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
“This was a Sunday night raid, and that tells the dealers in this County that we don’t take the weekends off,” Hillhouse said.
