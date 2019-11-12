A team of Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Investigators and Deputies hit an Athens motel Friday and arrested a methamphetamine dealer ready to sell his drugs to the public.
Bill Duane Monday, 34, from Athens had a quantity of meth, baggies to package it to sell, syringes loaded with the contraband and other drug-related paraphernalia.
“It seems he was caught setting up shop in a motel room away from his own house in his own hometown,” Hillhouse said. “Well, he learned that packing up and leaving home to check in to a local motel and sell drugs to anyone who comes knocking offers no protection from us.”
Hillhouse’s squad arrived at the Budget Inn Motel in the 300 block of U.S. HWY 175 yesterday armed with a search warrant signed by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee.
Narcotics Investigators Jonathan Hutchison, Kenneth Slaton, and Gabriel Shue were assisted in the investigation by K-9 Deputy Megan Hogan and Detention Officer Charlotte Miers.
“These are the kind of arrests that send chills down the backs of dealers,” Sheriff Hillhouse. “It shows there is no safe place in Henderson County to sell their contraband, and it proves this Office will track these folks down wherever they are.”
Monday was placed under arrest and charge with felony Manufacturing and Delivery of meth. He was taken to the Henderson County Jail where he awaits arraignment.
