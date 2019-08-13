A busy Monday ended with Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Deputies – including a K-9 team – arresting five people during four separate stops for illegal drugs, warrants and resisting arrest.
Jessica Leigh Given, 33 of Mabank was arrested after 3 p.m. for possession of methamphetamines as she was traveling as a passenger in the 100 block of Buffalo Springs Road in the Mabank area.
The drugs were discovered by K-9 Deputy Kan and handler Deputy David Robertson.
Thomas Harrington, 32 of Payne Springs was also arrested at the scene for resisting arrest and six outstanding warrants. He initiated a struggle with Deputy Jonathan Daille as he was being handcuffed.
The suspects were traveling with an expired vehicle registration tag on their vehicle in the 100 block of Buffalo Springs Road in the Mabank area.
In Malakoff meanwhile, during another traffic stop late Monday evening, a man leaving a game room was arrested by a deputy and charged with possession of crack cocaine.
Taurus Jenkins, 40 of Malakoff was spotted by Deputy Jonathan Hutchison leaving a game room.
As the suspect drove through the 5300 block of State Highway 198 in Malakoff, the Deputy saw defective equipment on the vehicle, and Jenkins was pulled over.
The Deputy reported the suspect was nervous and his hands were shaking while looking for his driver’s license and proof of insurance.
A search of the vehicle produced a clear, plastic baggie in the driver’s side door containing the contraband.
“We see more meth here than cocaine,” Sheriff Hillhouse said. “But our continued campaigns to shut down game rooms and arrest drug users and dealers, keeps everyone in this Office on their toes.”
Jenkins denied ownership of the crack, but he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and his vehicle was impounded as he was taken to the Henderson County Jail.
Over in Seven Points that same morning, Deputy Daille stopped a man walking the wrong direction on Highway 274 near the intersection of West Jess Hinton.
Shane Forester, 43, was charged with possession of meth.
The Deputy reported that Forester admitted to concealing meth in an open cigarette box in his pocket.
Finally, Lori Leigh Ashton, 49 of Gun Barrel was arrested by Deputy Joshua Shoemake for possession of meth, hypodermic syringes and white, round pills with no prescription during a traffic stop in Gun Barrel City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.