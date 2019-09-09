A woman in Gun Barrel City and a man in Mabank were arrested Sunday night for having methamphetamines – she for hiding the drugs in jail, he for hiding them in a cigarette box.
Shayanna Marie Josey, 25, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling eastbound in the 1200 block of West Main Street in Gun Barrel City at 3:30 a.m. Monday.
The driver and Josey gave Deputy Jonathan Barrios conflicting stories about their destination. Their vehicle also had an expired registration.
When Deputy Barrios searched the vehicle, he found a clear, plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be meth in her purse.
An empty syringe commonly used to inject the drug was in the middle console of the vehicle.
Josey repeatedly said the drugs belonged to the driver, James William Hall, 29, who was arrested for driving without a valid license.
Their vehicle was towed, and once they reached Hillhouse’s jail both suspects were searched.
That is when Jones was charged with possession of contraband inside a correctional facility because she had brought more meth into the jail on her person.
She was charged with two, Third Degree Felonies
Earlier that evening at around 11:50 p.m., Eric Passmore, 34, was stopped for having faulty equipment on his vehicle.
He told Deputy Jonathan Hutchison the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle was from a small pipe.
A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded meth that was hidden inside a cigarette box near the gear shift.
Passmore was taken to the Henderson County Jail.
