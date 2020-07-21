Two suspected methamphetamine dealers and another man were arrested Sunday night by Henderson County Sheriff Deputies outside of a home outside of Mabank.
According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Larry Dean McCullough, 39, and Wendy Rachelle Applin, 38, were sitting in a vehicle at a residence in the 100 block of Van Horn Drive around 10 p.m.
McCullough and Applin were both charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams. Each has a bond set at $10,000.
Joshua Samuel Tadlock, 28, was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram. He was reportedly on a bicycle near the couple and had a plastic baggie containing meth. His bond is set at $8,500.
Deputy Jonathan Barrios and Sergeant Patrick Johnson initially went to the home in search of a wanted fugitive. Once at the scene, they were told the man no longer lived at the residence.
According to a press release, Applin was in the passenger seat of the vehicle when the Deputies approached. She reportedly appeared nervous and surprised, immediately jumping out of the seat and walking around to the driver’s side.
There, Deputies observed McCullough holding the steering wheel with both of his hands shaking.
When a Deputy asked if either of them owned a black, cloth bag he spotted in the passenger seat, both said no.
Reportedly, the open bag had a clear, plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance. Once searched, more filled baggies and empty baggies were found.
