Henderson County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a patron of the Silver Mine Game Room in Mabank after he tried to discard of methamphetamine he was carrying.
According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Clayton Lee Charlton, 30, was acting suspiciously when Sgt. Patrick Johnson and Deputy Jonathan Barrios walked into the game room at 6200 State Highway 198 shortly after 10 p.m.
He was reportedly seen moving something with his feet toward one of the games. Deputy Barrios approached the suspect to question him and found a clear, plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be meth on the floor.
The suspect denied ownership of the drugs, but arrested and charged with a third-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams.
He was taken to the Henderson County Jail where his bond is set at $8,500.
“My promise to crack down on drug use and the game-room industry continues being met to this day,” Hillhouse said.
