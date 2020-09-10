A man lying in the middle of a road was arrested Tuesday night by Henderson County Sheriff's deputies.
According to a press release, at 8:30 p.m. a caller reported having to swerve to avoid hitting a man lying in the middle of FM 3225 outside of Tool.
Tool Police Officer Quick found Sonny Shawn Vaughn, 41, at the scene. HCSO Deputies Samuel Addkison and Josh Shoemake also responded.
He was seemed incoherent, stumbling and confused about where he was, but reportedly admitted to taking methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Vaughn was also able to identify his nearby truck, and told officers he drove it from Seven Points.
Inside the vehicle, deputies discovered a small bag of meth, a glass pipe used to smoke the drug and a handgun.
He was charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bonds total $13,000.
