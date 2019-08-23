In four different stops yesterday, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s deputies apprehended four people for crimes ranging from LSD possession to auto theft.
Jonathon Gray, 30, was crisscrossing lanes on FM 317 outside of Athens and was stopped by Deputy Jimmy Spurger just before 9 p.m.
In Gray’s backpack in the vehicle, the deputy discovered four, green stamp-like squares believed to be the drug LSD. Several baggies of marijuana and a glass pipe were also seized.
“It has been a while since we have seen LSD in these parts,” Sheriff Hillhouse said. “But our men and women are alert to any contraband at all times.”
Around 4 p.m. yesterday, Narcotics Investigators Kenneth Slaton, Gabriel Shue and Wayne Nutt arrested a man in Gun Barrel City after he committed a traffic violation.
James Troy South, 53, of Tool had a magnetic box hidden on his vehicle. It contained a quantity of meth, packaged individually for distribution.
He also had the paraphernalia for ingesting the drug.
Over in Payne Springs, Marvin Lee Dixon was arrested driving a stolen vehicle.
Deputy Joshua Shoemake saw the vehicle traveling on State Highway 198.
It had been reported stolen out of Palestine.
When Dixon was taken to jail, marijuana was found on him, bringing another felony charge.
Also Wednesday Deputy Shoemake saw a man identified as Kenneth Menchey Jr. walking on the wrong side of the road near the Malakoff Junior High School.
He was carrying Xanax and marijuana and was charged with possession of that contraband in a Drug Free Zone.
