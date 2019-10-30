Five people were arrested Monday by Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Deputies for crimes including possession of drugs, outstanding warrants, resisting arrest and interfering, and not having a driver’s license.
Deputy Megan Hogan arrested two women and one man during a traffic stop in Gun Barrel City.
She was patrolling the Oak Harbor Subdivision when she recognized a vehicle from an earlier stop where her K-9 Deputy Max performed an open air sniff for drugs.
During this second stop, Alexis Deanne Garoutte, 21, was charged with possession of methamphetamines when a glass pipe containing the drug was found in her purse. She was also brought in for an outstanding warrant related to drugs.
The driver of the vehicle, Billy Jack Dondhue, 37, made an illegal turn onto Main Street in Gun Barrel City. He was charged for driving while license invalid.
The third person, Alexis Berry, 19, approached the Deputy during the stop. Asked to leave she cursed, caused a scene, refused the Deputy’s command and resisted arrest.
In another case last night, a suspicious man was reported to be in Tool area.
One of Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Deputies arrested the suspect who tried and failed to discard contraband, and had a used syringe and other drug paraphernalia.
Jordan Hill, 29, from the Dallas area, was spotted by Deputy David Robertson just after 9 p.m. and was charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine.
Hill was walking on the side of County Road 2405, just off of State Highway 274.
As he approached the suspect, Robertson saw him discard something from his pants pocket.
Now handcuffed, Hill waited as the Deputy found two small, clear, plastic baggies which contained crystal meth.
A used syringe in his pants pocket and other items used to consume the meth were found in his backpack.
“Your calls do not get ignored by this Sheriff’s Office,” Hillhouse said. “This is the perfect case where someone was leery of a suspicious person, called us for help, we got on it quickly, and another drug user goes to jail.”
Finally , Jesse Sheller, was arrested at a residence on Two Mile Circle outside of Athens.
Deputy Cliffton Arnold went to the scene regarding a disturbance.
Sheller had multiple warrants out for his arrest, and he had a clear glass pipe containing meth. He also had a clear, plastic baggie containing the drug.
