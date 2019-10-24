Sheriff Botie Hilllhouse sent a team late Tuesday night on a drug raid, and they found large amounts of heroin and methamphetamines and stolen guns with serial numbers removed during the investigation.
“This suspect was a player in the drug business,” Hillhouse said. “We also found scales, baggies and other paraphernalia used to sell all this contraband.”
Andre Joshua Hill, 36, of Athens now sits in the Henderson County jail, charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivering illegal drugs, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of guns by a felon and tampering with guns by removing the serial numbers.
At 10:25 p.m. Tuesday Narcotics Investigators Jonathan Hutchison, Kenneth Slaton and Gabriel Shue executed the search warrant signed by 392nd District Judge Scott McKee for a place in the 9000 block of State Highway 31.
Large quantities of meth and black tar heroin were found immediately by Hillhouse’s squad. In addition to the Narcotics Investigators, the Sheriff sent Investigator Dustin Smith, Sergeant Patrick Johnson, and Deputies Jonathan Dallie, Christian Hill and Mitchum Patterson.
“I don’t hesitate to send the needed manpower – and more – when arresting known felons with drugs and guns.” Hillhouse said.
Some of the five pistols – all loaded – had been reported stolen or painstakingly cleaned with the serial number was removed.
