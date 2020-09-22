Courtesy photo

State Representative Keith Bell (left) presents a Texas flag flown over the Texas capitol to Lulu Payne, treasurer of the Lone Star Republican Club and Dan Hunt, Henderson County Republican Party Chairman. The flag is being auctioned off at a silent auction Sept. 18 to Oct. 2 at the Republican Party headquarters, 207 Tyler St, Auction is open to the public or bids Can be made online at Republican Party of Henderson County, Texas Facebook.