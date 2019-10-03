The Henderson County Performing Arts Center's ended it's presentation of Irving Berlin's White Christmas this past Saturday to near sold out audiences and nightly standing ovations! Beloved classic songs found lots of crowd participation and the dancing and singing raised seasonal spirits nightly. Maria Ogburn deserves director's kudos for a tough job well done, and the multi-generational cast was exceptional.
Many thanks to show sponsors Dr. Jim & Maria Ogburn and Steve Grant Real Estate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.