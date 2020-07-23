Join Henderson County Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Sunday as it returns to the airwaves for the HCPAC Radio Hour on KLVQ 94.5 FM and 1410 AM.
The broadcast will feature "Til Death Do Our Parts," an original play by Steve Leach and John Wilson.
The play, based on an original song by Leach, is a feel-good story about a quartet who performed together for 50years, but life took them in different directions.
Many years have come and gone when their first tenor, Stu, unexpectedly passes away. The remaining singers have to bring out the WD-40, lube up their hips and windpipes to honor a promise to the dearly departed.
The cast for this show includes Gary and Pat Williams, Declan Phelan, J Niswonger, Paige Page, Maria Ogburn and Fran Bardwell.
HCPAC would like to thank its sponsors, Dr. Mark Roberts, D.D.S., Steve Grant Real Estate and Arabella Assisted Living.
If you miss the broadcast Sunday night, you can listen to the show starting Monday via your favorite podcast app. Just search for HCPAC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.