Opening week of the Henderson County Performing Arts Center’s “Little Shop of Horrors” was a resounding success with a full matinee and audiences delighted and laughing as Krelborn feeds his problems to his plant Audrey II for love.
If you missed it, there are still three performances at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The actors all gave a stellar performance. One audience member commented that it was amazing to see actors who have played so many characters seem like they were born for each one.
Tickets are still available for remaining performances at hcpac.org or call 903-675-3908 and leave a message for a call back.
The show was sponsored by Dr. Jim & Maria Ogburn, Steve Grant Real Estate, Zen & Beauty and Baby Acres.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.