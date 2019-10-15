On Thursday October 10th, The Henderson County Black History Committee received a generous donation from the First State Bank for their 2020 Scholarship fund.
The focus of the HCBHC is to give scholarships to well deserving high school seniors in Henderson County who want to attend college.
We give scholarships to all ethnicities and encourage them letting them know that knowledge is power.
The HCBHC holds fundraisers throughout the year with a special focus during the month of February.
The scholarship recipients will be honored at a special banquet set for 7 p.m. on February 22. The event will be located at the Church of the Living God, PGT Life Center in Athens.
The speaker will be Dale Hansen, WFAA Sports commentator.
As the saying goes, 'A mind is a terrible thing to waste.'
If you wish to donate to our scholarship fund, you can mail your gift to HCBHC, P. O. BOX 5, ATHENS, TX 75751.
Please make checks or money orders out to: H. C. B. H. C.
If you have any questions please call 903-489-2329.
