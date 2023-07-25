From Staff Reports
Henderson County Veterans Service Officer Ron Lindsey is set to step down after a year in the position.
"I want to express my deepest appreciation for the trust and confidence you placed in me when you appointed me to this position," Lindsey wrote in his resignation letter to Commissioners Court. "It has been a tremendous privilege to work alongside dedicated professionals and support the men and women who have served our nation so selflessly. I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have made a positive impact on their lives."
"Ron has provided outstanding service to our veterans, and his attention to detail and professionalism will be difficult to replace," said County Judge Wade McKinney. "We appreciate his service and wish him the best."
The Veterans Service Officer performs administrative work in advising veterans and their dependents of the benefits available under federal, state, and local laws. The work involves assisting veterans and family members in determining eligibility for veterans' benefits. This position assists in completing and submitting required forms, obtaining necessary legal documents, medical reports, and other data as required by law or in support of a claim.
As an Air Force veteran himself, Lindsey has been dedicated to supporting local veterans. "They gave themselves to the country," he said, "and I think in return, as an appreciation, that we owe the vets should they become injured or disabled because of their service to the nation."
Lindsey said there is a large Vietnam-era veteran population in Henderson County. "A lot of those folks are getting older and they didn't know about agent orange or were injured, to some degree, in the war. They're just now coming of age when that stuff is now starting to affect them. We can do the paperwork for them and get them going for their disability claims."
Lindsey clarified that the local office doesn't approve or adjudicate claims but can help veterans fill out and file the paperwork.
Even after leaving his current position, Lindsey will still be involved in public service as he is going back to law enforcement, which was his career for 30 years. "I consider myself a retirement failure," he said with a laugh. "I spent 30 years in law enforcement, retired from the United States Marshals out of Phoenix, Arizona, and came back home to Texas."
