The Henderson County Sheriff's Office logged drug arrests on the west side of the county this week, reports said.
Working after midnight Wednesday, one of Sheriff's deputies spotted a truck with a defective light and arrested a woman with methamphetamines and a pipe to smoke the contraband.
Crista Mae, Mayes, 33, of Athens was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance (1 gram to 4 grams.)
She remained in jail on Wednesday afternoon, with bond set at $6,500.
“It does not matter if it is Saturday afternoon or midnight on a week day, we are out patrolling Henderson County looking for anything suspicious that helps our campaign against drugs here,” Hillhouse said.
Deputy Jonathan Barrios first saw the white pickup truck in the 200 block of West Main Street in Gun Barrel City.
The driver was acting nervously – his hands shaking and his voice cracking – as he searched for his proof of insurance.
The Barrios conducted a search of the vehicle for weapons and narcotics.
Reports said he first found a glass pipe commonly used to smoke meth in the passenger side-door panel where Mayes was sitting. She confessed to hiding meth in her bra, and the deputy also discovered another small plastic bag in her open purse containing more meth.
In a Monday night incident. The manager of a game room and another man were arrested by deputies during a building check.
John Edward Bernard, 58, was the manager of the Silver Mine game room at 6200 State Highway 198.
Kevin Jay Todd, Jr., 34, was a customer in the business.
Both were taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with felony possession of methamphetamines.
Todd remained in jail on Wednesday, with bond set at $8,500. Bond information was not available on Bernard.
According to reports, during the routine check, Deputy Jonathan Barrios first saw Todd attempting to hide suspected narcotics behind a gaming machine. A small black case containing meth was recovered.
Then Sergeant Patrick Johnson and other responding deputies spotted Bernard, the game room manager concealing something behind the establishment’s business counter.
Deputy Jonathan Hutchison found a used narcotics pipe. Bernard was handcuffed and a small, black bag containing meth was also found.
“Our county-wide crack down on game rooms has been a success,” Hillhouse said. “There are some still operating, and often times suspects inside with drugs are arrested.
“Those owners and managers are on notice – we are ever watchful and we will continue investigating these establishments,” Hillhouse said.
