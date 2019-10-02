Henderson county retired teachers began its new year with a potluck luncheon. The speaker for the luncheon and meeting was Region VII District President Linda Metteauer (left). Also a representative from Lance Gooden's office spoke. It was that time of year when we had a memorial for those members we had lost the past year. The HCRSPA meets every second Wednesday of the month at the Athens Church of Christ at 2pm. All are welcome.
editor's pick featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.