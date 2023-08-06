8-3-23 HCPAC grant.jpg

TVEC awarded a grant to the HCPAC and pictured are HCPAC board members, Kara Davis, Beau Humble, and grant writer Troy Martin.

The Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative Charitable Foundation has awarded a grant in the amount of $5,000 to the Henderson County Performing Arts Center.

“We are very thankful to our TVEC members who round up their bills and make grants possible

for so many great organizations around our service area,” said Bobbi Byford, TVEC director of

corporate relations. “The Henderson County Performing Arts Center provides a unique

opportunity for people to enjoy and participate in the arts close to home, and we are proud to

support their efforts.”

Located in Athens, the HCPAC operates under a motto of entertaining, educating, and changing lives. You can find out more about their mission and history at www.hcpac.org.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that was started in April of 2013, allowing TVEC

members to round up their monthly electric bills to the next whole dollar amount. The portion

that is rounded up goes to the TVEC Charitable Foundation and may be used for grants to

organizations serving in the TVEC service area.

In total, TVEC members have funded more than $3 million in grants. More information and grant applications can be found at tvec.net/charitable-foundation.

