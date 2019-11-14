The Henderson County Literary Society will have their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Woman’s Building at The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 1601 Patterson Road, Athens.
This month’s program features the artistic talents of musician and storyteller, Mrs. Jackie Payne, who will kick off the holiday season, presenting “The Stories Behind the Greatest Hits of Christmas”, by Ace Collins. In this holiday book Mr. Collins blends Christmas past with Christmas present. For people who love the music of the season, Mrs. Payne will give the stories behind the creation of these wonderful songs, and how they found their way into the hands of the artists who made them famous. It promises to be a very entertaining program.
Mrs. Payne, who is a composer, songwriter, poet and author has been a frequent guest speaker at the Henderson County Literary Society and her programs are always fun and entertaining to everyone present. She is a retired school teacher, who loves performing for clubs, church groups, community events and retreats. She and her husband live on a farm in Princeton with their menagerie of animals. Along with performing, she enjoys her family, her farm and quilting.
Guests are invited to join the members for an afternoon of musical entertainment, kicking off the holiday season.
