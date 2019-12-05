The Henderson County team from Child Protective Investigations, received the Child Advocacy Center Multi-Disciplinary Team “Agency of the Year” Award for 2019 on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, during a team meeting at Maggie’s House.
The Henderson County Multidisciplinary Team is a collaborative group of all Law Enforcement agencies, Victim Services groups, Department of Family and Protective Services, Medical Professionals, Therapist and other organizations in Henderson County who work with child abuse cases. The team meets monthly to discuss and improve the investigation and prosecution of crimes against children in our community and to ensure that the victims of these crimes are offered the services they need.
Child Protective Investigations works very hard day and night to ensure the safety of children and families in Henderson County. “It is a great privilege and honor to work with such dedicated professionals in the area of abuse and neglect. Only because of everyone’s dedication to ensuring the safety of children in Henderson County is our agency able to be successful”, said Amanda Prewitt, Investigation’s Program Director for Henderson County.
In conclusions the Henderson County HELP Center-Maggie’s House would like to thank not only Child Protective Investigations but all of our team partners for the work they do to protect and serve children and families in our community.
