Hay producers are playing catch-up in Henderson County because of cutting delays brought about by many days of rain in May and early June.
Texas AgriLife Extension Agent Spencer Perkins said the baling is far from done.
“Generally speaking, we’re late on our first cutting,” Perkins said. “The fields are either too wet to get in, or we haven’t had enough days in a row for the hay to dry out.”
Perkins said record amounts of hay have probably been cut east of I-35 in recent days, but some fields have been to wet to drive across.
“Some fields are pretty mature and old and if they did not control the rye grass in them, the rye grass is already turning dormant,” he said. ”The fields are pretty thick and rank right now.”
Once this cutting is done and the fields are cleaned off, there could be better news as the summer progresses.
“We’ve got enough ground moisture that if they have a healthy stand of forage, if they are able to get just a little bit of rain on it, they should be able to grow some pretty good hay during the next month or so,” Perkins said.
He hasn’t heard much from other portions of the state that sometimes need to purchase hay during periods of drought.
“I just got back from a trip to the Panhandle and they’re fairly green for out there right now,” Perkins said.”
All in all, it has been a good spring for growing forage.
“Some of the surrounding counties have seen some army worms, so with our moisture and young, tender growth, we’ve got to keep scouting,” Perkins said. “You know how quickly you can lose a crop of hay to army worms.”
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension reported that 2020 was a below average year for hay production in many parts of the state. Producers missed out on multiple cuttings due to weather and pest infestations.
Cool weather in May delayed the first cuttings to June.
USDA figures show Henderson County 43rd in hay production in Texas for 2019.
