The hard work of numerous volunteers, city workers and officials paid off at the Gun Barrel City Haunted Trail Saturday. Thousands attended the event that began with trick or treating and ended with screams of delight.
Toys for Tots provided concessions and movies played on a giant screen at the pavilion.
The brave walked through the wooded trail full of zombies, psycho circus performers, toxic waste and chainsaws. During the darkest part of the trail, a nearly seven foot tall Michael Myers and Jason made an appearance.
If that wasn't enough, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre was waiting. Children were not left out as there was a children's area of the haunt that was family friendly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.