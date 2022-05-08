It was a room that the Kentucky Derby would’ve been proud of as the Athens First United Methodist Women tipped their hats at the luncheon and fashion show benefiting local and worldwide mission projects.
The annual tradition, which began in 1992, includes each table adorned in its own theme decorated by church members and ranging from a tribute to the Ukraine to classic Christmas decor to fresh hydrangeas. There were also many crafts to purchase from the Crafty Ladies church group.
Each year, the United Methodist Women host a spring luncheon and fashion show, but for the last two years they have had to put the event on hold. This year the ladies stepped out in style, most donning a spring hat to top off their spring attire.
Not only were guests treated to a meal from The Cherry Laurel and waited on by the United Methodist Men’s group, but with over 40 donated items for giveaways, almost a quarter of the guests went home with a prize as well.
Prizes ranged from trinkets and home decor to gift cards in amounts from $20-$100 from local businesses in Henderson County. The funniest moment of the giveaways came when the youngest guest there, no more than 8 years old, won a gift certificate from Ageless Image for Botox. The room was in hysterics and her grandmother who was with her, heartily laughed as well.
The fashion show models, all members of the church, not only showed the latest fashions provided by Turk’s Feminine Apparel, but they also included what they were giving their “hats off” to.
Rae Priestly gave her hats off to her daughter McKenzie and her mother, Kathy Middleton, who does “tons of meaningful and caring things for the church and her family and friends.”
Melinda Thomas appreciated the ladies who gave their time and creativity to decorate the tables and also gave enthusiastic hats off to her grandchildren.
Jackie Cunningham gave a high-flying hats off to spring. She enjoys walking in her neighborhood and seeing all the new buds on trees and new flowers. Her advice to the crowd was to enjoy the spring, “because as we all know, the Texas summer heat comes soon enough.” She also recognized teachers and how they were real troopers during the pandemic and that we should always give them thanks and praise.
Shanna Boals gave a sincere hats off to Pastor Chris at Athens First UMC. She thanked him for his unselfish involvement in the activities of the church and the extended community. Shanna also gave a heartfelt appreciation to her husband, Skip.
Kathie Cox is grateful to the UMC choir that “allows her to sing out loud.” She also gave a hats off to her good and noble horses.
All of the ladies were dressed in clothes from Turk’s Feminine Apparel located at 1303 S Palestine St. in Athens.
