A crowd of people attended the Grand Opening celebrating the Harvest Garden, the Henderson County Master Gardener Association’s demonstration and education garden.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Spencer Perkins told those in attendance how he came up with the idea of a demonstration garden for the community after receiving numerous phone calls asking about information on growing fruits and vegetables in East Texas.
Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney and Henderson County Regional Fairpark Manager Howard Calloway also delivered brief statements about the cooperation between the Extension Service, the Master Gardeners, and County Officials. They also expressed their delight at having such a project which will benefit the community.
As people strolled through the garden, Master Gardeners explained the various sections of the garden. Fruit trees, grapes, herbs, and vegetables are grown at the Harvest Garden, and there are areas for a cutting garden and a butterfly garden. Master Gardeners have already been giving demonstrations and educational lectures at the garden and have more planned soon.
Door prizes were given during the Grand Opening. Some people went home with fresh vegetables. Others inquired about becoming certified as a Master Gardener, and some picked up a Monthly Gardening Guidebook. All left with a smile.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg
