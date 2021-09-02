From a field of eight, Texas House District 10 voters sent Brian Harrison and John Wray to a runoff, Tuesday.
The Republicans gathered about 41% and 36% respectively to earn spots on the runoff ballot.
Harrison led the way with 4,613 votes in the heavily GOP district, to 4,031 for Wray, who formerly held the seat before not seeking to run in 2020.
The lone Democrat on the ballot, Pierina Otiniano, polled 1,281, accounting for about 11% of the
vote.
Henderson County voters also favored the two front-runners by a wide margin. Harrison led with 182 votes to 101 for Wray. Otiniano was third, with 49.
The lone Henderson County resident running was Matt Savino of Seven Points. The Libertarian garnered 31 votes.
The District 10 seat became vacant when Jake Ellzey, in his first term, resigned to run for the vacant U.S. House District 6 seat, which he ultimately won. Ellzey endorsed Wray as his successor. Harrison received a major endorsement from U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.
Harrison finished third among Republicans in the special congressional election.
According to the Texas Election Code, if a runoff election is necessary, it must be held on a Tuesday or Saturday occurring not earlier than the 12th day or later than the 25th day after the date the election is ordered.
Here are the complete results of the District 10 election:
Brian Harrison 4,613
John Wray 4,031
Pierina Otiniano 1,281
Kevin Griffin 883
Clark Wycliffe 351
Scott Goodwin 107
Susan Mellina Hayslip 37
Matt Savino 31
