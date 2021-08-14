Brian Harrison Monday announced his candidacy for the special election to be held for State House District 10, including Ellis and Henderson counties, due to the vacancy created by Representative Jake Ellzey’s election to Congress.
During the TX-6 special election, Harrison earned significant support in his home county of Ellis, which accounts for 90% of the HD-10 State House District. Harrison’s positive campaign focused on his proven conservative track record of accomplishments on behalf of the American people, and inspired support from grassroots activists, business leaders, and elected officials.
“I grew up in Ellis County, graduated from Texas A&M, and ran a small business right here until I was asked to join the Trump Administration. I took Texas values to Washington and helped secure the border, defunded Planned Parenthood, eliminated unfair taxes on small businesses, slashed burdensome regulations, and my actions saved billions of dollars,” Harrison said.
“In Austin, I will fight passionately for the Second Amendment and constitutional carry, to keep CRT out of schools, advance conservative priorities using every tool available, allow true homeownership by eliminating property taxes, prevent shutdowns, and keep mask and vaccine mandates out of Texas.”
Brian and Tara, his wife of 10 years, live in Midlothian with their four children: Hudson, Tucker, Hayes, and Violet - in their farmhouse built in 1874, which they’ve been updating for years.
