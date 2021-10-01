Brian Harrison won the District 10 runoff for the Texas House of Representatives Tuesday, although his time serving the Henderson County portion of the district may be short.
Harrison defeated John Wray, by a vote of 6,717 to 5,412. The two Republicans survived an eight person special election to fill the seat left vacant when Jake Ellzey resigned after winning a special election for the Texas 6th District congressional seat.
In Henderson County, Harrison polled 312 votes to 123 for Wray. Interest in the election was much greater in Ellis County, where the turnout was 9.54%, than in Henderson County, where the turnout was only 4.46%.
But, Henderson County’s time in District 10 could come to a close if a map introduced in the Special Legislative Session in August wins approval.
On Thursday, Texas House members released the first proposal for a new map of the 150 districts in the state. The map again has Henderson County split into two districts, but with a different configuration than the past decade, which placed most of the county in District 4 and about 13,000 people in District 10, which includes all of Ellis County.
The bill was authored by the GOP Chair of the Redistricting Committee Todd Hunter of Corpus Christi.
The map shows Ellis County, with its increased population as a stand-alone district. Henderson County is split into District 4, currently served by Rep. Keith Bell of Forney and District 8, whose seat is held by Cody Harris of Palestine. Harris has been in office since Jan. 8, 2019.
The proposed map places the northwest part of the county in District 4, with the eastern section in District 8. Much debate and possible changes can take place before a final vote is taken.
