Dee and Karen Sanderford will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, March 13. Dee married Karen Davis at Elam Road Baptist Church in Dallas in 1971. They met through mutual friends and had a long distance courtship. Dee lived in Malakoff, Karen in Dallas. They lived in Payne Springs, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and settled in Athens in 1979. They have two children, Laura and Lee Sanderford.

