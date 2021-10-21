John and Nancy Perkins of Log Cabin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21.

The couple has been blessed with four children and their spouses; Jean (Brian), Mary Beth (Ron), John, Jr., (Lori), and Adam (Kelli).

Rounding out the family are their 10 Grandchildren; Brett, Caitlyn, Anthony, Dominic, Mia, Hunter, Emma, Luke, Waylon, and Avery.

The couple celebrated with their family at Crystal Beach on the Texas Gulf coast.

