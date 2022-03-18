Hannigan Media was named March’s Athens Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month after an anonymous nomination stated “Michael Hannigan created Hannigan Media and does a great job of keeping up with everything that is going on. He genuinely cares about his community and is a great asset to everyone.”
Hannigan Media, started in 2019, is a unique business model combining local news coverage and brand journalism. Its mission statement reads “Hannigan Media was created to share important information, applaud local accomplishments, support nonprofits, and causes, and improve communications between residents and local government in a positive manner.”
Michael Hannigan has been serving the people of Henderson County since 1993 and has been in journalism for more than 25 years. As a news reporter, he earned the title of North and East Texas Press Association Journalist of the Year four times. He has also been the editor for several local newspapers, including the Athens Daily Review in the early 2000s.
In May 2019, Hannigan formed the What’s Happening in Henderson County Facebook group. On this community page that includes over 19,000 members, local residents can network, celebrate, ask questions, and post about local events.
On Market Tuesdays, members are allowed to post about their businesses and Faith Fridays allow for posts about what’s happening in local churches or how God is moving in someone’s personal life.
On the What’s Happening page, Hannigan himself covers as many events as he can and posts about the ones he can’t attend. He tries to give an equal share to all local events, sports, and nonprofits. He also publishes a newsletter and emails with important local updates.
Hannigan Media also provides public relations and public information services for government and nonprofit organizations such as, the City of Athens, Hope Springs Water, East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society, Maggie’s House, Athens EDC, Henderson County HELP Center, and the Henderson County Government.
There are several sponsors of Hannigan Media that are always recognized on the Henderson County facebook group, including Athens Screen Printing, Gilbert Electric, R&R Lawn Specialists, Majestic Recovery & Towing Recovery, Hunan Buffet/Sushi Grill, Tinsley Law & Title, & Gibson Pharmacy.
“You can’t always change the world, but you can change your neighborhood,” Hannigan said, as Hannigan Media continues to share information, support locals, and works to improve communications.
