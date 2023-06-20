By Jennifer Browning
The Athens Amateur Radio Club is inviting everyone to its Field Day which will take place at Kiwanis Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.
On the fourth weekend of June each year, Field Day is hosted annually across the United States and Canada and is the single most popular on-the-air event where thousands of radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups, and friends to operate from remote locations.
A ham radio, which is officially called an amateur radio, is a two-way personal communication device. It is considered an amateur radio for non-commercial use, such as communication exchange, radio-use training, recreational activities, and emergency communication. Despite the development of very complex, modern communications systems like cellular and wireless Internet, ham radio has been called into action, again and again, to provide communications in crises when it really matters.
Amateur Radio Operators, also known as Hams, are well known for communications support in real disaster and post-disaster situations like tornadoes and hurricanes. Often regular communications are disrupted when there is no power and Hams can step in during these events and provide a communication network to help relay messages for emergency services. Hams also use these same skills when they help with events such as local festivals like the upcoming Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree in July or Jamboree on the Air with the Scouts.
Field Day is a fun time where many aspects of Amateur Radio come together to highlight the roles that Hams play in the community. It is also an opportunity for local Hams to practice their emergency response capabilities and demonstrate Amateur Radio to the general public and organizations like local County and City officials to help them better understand how Amateur Radio might serve in an emergency.
For AARC, Field Day is one of the highlights of their annual calendar. The contest part of Field Day includes contacting as many other stations as possible in order to learn to operate radio gear in abnormal situations and less than optimal conditions such as bad weather or no commercial power.
To bring more people into this radio service, AARC is working with Trinity Valley Community College to offer a 13-week Continuing Education Class that will begin on September 11 at the Athens campus and conclude with a licensing test leading to a Technician Class FCC License. Amateur Radio operators are licensed to operate by the Federal Communication Commission and have a special set of radio frequencies that only Hams can operate within.
The AARC encourages everyone to come out to Field Day to learn more about Ham Radio at Kiwanis Park at 406 S. Prairieville St, Athens starting at 1 p.m. until the park closes on Saturday, June 24. For more information about the group and the event, visit www.athenstxamateurradio.club.
