The world seems upside down. People can't congregate so business meetings and community service clubs can't meet either. But amateur or ham radio operators still can meet in great numbers.
That's because they can move their meetings to on-the-air sessions. The Cedar Creek Amateur Radio Club is doing exactly that. The next monthly meeting will be this Saturday April 11th at the usual 10 AM time. But instead of meting at the Gun Barrel City Fire Department they will meet on 146.900 Mhz.
That frequency is the wide-area coverage repeater maintained by the club. If you have a scanner, tune into that frequency and “join” the meeting. When there are garage sales again, look for a police scanner. There are lots of them around and that frequency is jumping with storm chaser activity during severe weather.
Club president Dave Randall K5YWT noted,”We practice our skill and technique on a weekly basis; this is one more opportunity to be ready when the community needs us.”
The Cedar Creek ARC has over fifty members from the three-county area. It maintains a VHF and UHF repeater system that provides hand-held radio coverage to hams in the lake area, and mobile and base coverage throughout the three counties. CCARC participates in the National Weather Service SKYWARN program and the Amateur Radio Emergency Service. The club also provides guidance and information to those wishing to join the ranks of Amateur "ham" Radio. There no longer is a requirement or test for Morse code. For more information visit
