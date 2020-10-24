The City of Athens, Henderson County United Way, and Athens Chamber of Commerce are coming together to host Athens first annual Community Trunk or Treat & Drive In Movie Double Feature. The family friendly event will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Henderson County Regional Fair Park.
“We are so excited for the first Community Trunk or Treat which we hope to make an annual event,” said Katie Birk, City of Athens Tourism and Cultural Resources coordinator. “This event is just one of the examples of how we have adapted and come together while keeping safety the first priority."
The Athens Chamber will have local businesses offering a trunk or treat. This part of the event is free. If you are a member of the Athens Chamber this would be a great opportunity to interact with the community for a low rate of $15 per trunk. Non-profits do not pay a fee. A prize will be awarded for the best trunk.
The Drive-In movie will be a double feature and Halloween classics, both will be family friendly. Tickets for the movies are $10 a car and all proceeds will be presented to the United Way of Henderson County.
Along with these great halloween traditions, there will also be an opportunity to play car bingo for prizes, food provided by Atmos Energy, a costume contest, and contest for best trunk.
Entry for both events will be off of FM 317 in the rear of the park. Bingo cards will also be available to purchase there.
Registration forms can be filled out at City Hall or mailed with a check made out to City of Athens.
“Once all the fees are collected, we will write a donation to the United Way,” Birk said. “This event would not be possible without the partnership with the United Way and Athens Chamber of Commerce."
Any questions or further information, please contact, Katie Birk, at info@athenstx.gov or call or text 903-203-8272.
