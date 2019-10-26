Halloween at the Hatchery started early Thursday to give the witches, ghouls and goblins a chance to get yummy treats. Vendors got creative with decorative booths. Vendors included UT Health, East Texas Business Alliance, Allen Family Dentistry, and others to name a few.
Local area non-profits that benefitted from the event were East Texas Crisis Center, Henderson County Rainbow Room and the Athens High School Fishing team who brought a bass boat to hop on in case of a torrential downpour. Children ran around and enjoyed games in the peaceful environment of the TFFC.
Even with the threat of bad weather and starting the event half an hour early, around 2,300 people showed up.
“It's great for us to have the people, but being able to write the checks to the non-profits means a lot to us,” said Rebecca Sellers, event coordinator for almost three years said.
Ken's Pizza donated pizza for staff and volunteers, KCKL 95.9 FM donated media coverage.
Vendor booths are a great way for businesses to interact with the community and it also helps the TFFC Friends group.
“The friends of TFFC is a support group that allows us to expand how we fulfill our mission. Especially when it comes to educational programs, volunteers and public events,” Sellers added.
Just after thanksgiving they will start trout stocking, locally and across Texas. Keep your eyes open for an announcement on when this is to occur. TFFC is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,Wednesday to Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m Sunday. For more information please call them at 903-676-2277 or visit its TFFC Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.