Families are in for a treat Thursday, Oct. 27 at the annual “Halloween at the Hatchery” event hosted by the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. The annual event provides a safe place to go trick-or-treating while raising money for three local beneficiaries, The Rainbow Room, East Texas Crisis Center and the Athens High School Fishing Team.
The outdoor event will feature family-friendly games, photo opportunities and activities from 6 to 8 p.m. Local businesses and organizations will hand out free candy from booths positioned around TFFC’s recreational fishing ponds and trails.
“We’re excited to be able to once again host this family friendly fall event here at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center,” said Tom Lang, TFFC Director. “October in the outdoors, smiling kids making great memories, and everyone coming together to help area non-profits serve the community-that’s a great combination in my book.”
Admission for Halloween at the Hatchery is only $1 cash per person, and all proceeds will benefit the three local nonprofit organizations.
Trick-or-treaters can enter the event from three areas including the Visitor Center entrance, the bus and trailer parking lot gate and the overflow parking lot gate. The overflow parking lot is close to the Angler’s Pavilion and is located on Peninsula Point Road.
On the day of the event, the TFFC will open during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will reopen at 6 p.m. No one will be admitted between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and no pets are allowed. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Event support comes from vendors including 5H Shooting Sports, Acme Brick, Henderson County 4-H, Shellie Nicole Photography, UT Health Athens, Aaron’s, City of Athens, Dairy Queen – Athens, Express Employment, Heaton Eye Associates, Henderson County Help Center, Integrity Urgent Care, Mary Kay, Roberts Roofing and Construction, Simmons Bank, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative, Topline Visions, VFW 7103 and many more.
Businesses or organizations interested in reserving a booth for the event can contact Katie Birk at 903-676-2277.
Located in Athens, TFFC includes a working fish hatchery, 300,000 gallons of aquaria focusing on underwater wildlife in the state, recreational fishing ponds and fisheries science exhibits. It is home to the Toyota ShareLunker program, which invites anglers to donate 13-pound-plus-sized largemouth bass for research and breeding purposes. TFFC also houses the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, which honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas.
The Texas Game Warden Museum, where visitors can learn about the history of the organization and current TPWD game warden operations, is also located at the TFFC. In addition, TFFC facilitates the annual Fish Art Contest in Texas, which is part of a conservation education program designed to spark the imaginations of students while providing valuable lessons about fish and the importance of conserving Texas’ aquatic resources.
Current operating hours at the TFFC are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For additional information about TFFC and to plan your visit, check out the TFFC website and Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.