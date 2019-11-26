Henderson County District Attorney Mark Hall announced Friday that he will not seek re-election for a second term.
After twelve years with the office, eight as first assistant to then District Attorney Scott McKee, and four years in the office, Hall will be stepping down at the end of 2020.
“I have put much thought and prayer into this decision, and while it has been a tremendous privilege to serve as your District Attorney, I am fully convinced that this is what I need to do,." Hall said
By the end of this term, Hall will be 63 years old and after another term would be 67.
"While that is certainly not out of the ordinary, there are many other interests that my wife and I want to pursue and places we want to go while we still have the health and energy to do them," Hall said.
Hall was unopposed in both the 2016 Republican Primary and General Election. He issued a statement, Friday, concerning his desire not to run again.
"Serving the people of Henderson County in this capacity has been the highlight of my legal career, and one that I have strived to perform with honor and integrity. I have worked hard to see that justice is done in every case and will continue to do so throughout this next year.
I want to thank all the wonderful folks in Henderson County both in government and out, who make this such a great place to live and work. Our elected officials are truly public servants in the best sense of the term and the people who work for me have been like family.
I sincerely wish them and our next District Attorney every success."
