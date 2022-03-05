Cardinal Hall of Famer and cheer legend Jeff Ayers poses with Coach Vontae Johnson and members of the defending NCA champion Cardinal cheer squad at the Region XIV Basketball Tournament in Jacksonville. Ayers was inducted into the Cardinal Hall of Fame this past October.
Hall of Famer visits TVCC cheer squad
- From Staff Reports
