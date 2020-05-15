Do you know a veteran in East Texas who needs critical repairs to their home?
Habitat for Humanity of Smith County has some grant money from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund. Renovations will assist veterans with wheelchair ramps, making kitchens and bathrooms usable, replacing floors, new roofs and more.
Any veteran or surviving spouse in need of critical home repair and/or modification and who lives in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt or Wood county is eligible to apply for assistance. Call 903-595-6630 for more details.
