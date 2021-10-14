Habitat for Humanity of Smith County has received a $300,000 Housing Preservation Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture for critical home repairs for rural East Texans.
“We are so excited to once again receive funding from the USDA to help our low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities receive the help they need to make repairs to their homes so they can stay in their own homes,” said Jack Wilson, Habitat CEO. “Many of our clients have to choose between paying for a home repair and buying groceries or medicine. This grant will enable Habitat to address everything from roofs that leak, to faulty electrical wiring, needing heat or air-conditioning, plumbing repairs, and remodeling a bathroom and/or kitchen, and making these areas easier to use and more accessible.”
The USDA grant will be used to repair 25 homes in rural portions of Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood counties in East Texas.
The funds will be leveraged with the $207,858 grants Habitat received this year from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, Temple Foundation, and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
“When we have multiple grants from different sources, we can combine them and make a bigger impact on someone’s home,” said Carl Watson, Habitat’s Director of Operations.
More information on how to apply is available at smithcountyhabitat.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.